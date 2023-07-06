The 2023 NFL supplemental draft is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, and all 32 NFL teams will have the chance to give up a 2024 draft pick for a player who was not in April's draft. Per NFL Media, two players have been granted eligibility: Former Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman, and former Purdue wideout Milton Wright.

Wideman was a four-star recruit from the state of Florida, and originally signed with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2020. As a freshman, he played in one game and caught one pass for 24 yards. Wideman then transferred to Jackson State to play under Deion Sanders, and he recorded 34 receptions for 540 yards and tied for the SWAC lead in touchdown receptions with 12 in 2021, per JSU's official website. In 2022, Wideman played in just six games and caught three passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.

As for Wright, he was the first player to be ruled eligible for the supplemental draft. The former Purdue weapon was ruled academically ineligible for the 2022 college football season, and left the program last May. In 2021, he caught 57 passes for 732 yards and seven touchdowns. In 27 total college contests, Wright caught 99 passes for 1,325 yards and 10 touchdowns.

