The Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC Championship Game on Sunday and you can catch all the action live on CBS and Paramount+. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are former NFL MVPs and this will be their fifth career head-to-head meeting. The two superstar quarterbacks have never met in the NFL playoffs, but both are coming off strong performances in the divisional round, with Mahomes averaging 9.4 yards per pass attempt and throwing two touchdowns in a win over the Bills and Jackson accounting for four total touchdowns in a blowout of the Texans. You can stream the game on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is 3 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds from the SportsLine Consensus and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season and is also the home of the 2024 Super Bowl. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first seven days free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Ravens vs. Chiefs

Chiefs vs. Ravens date: Sunday, Jan. 28

Chiefs vs. Ravens time: 3 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Ravens TV channel: CBS

Chiefs vs. Ravens streaming: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

Divisional Round NFL picks for Ravens vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Sunday's Chiefs vs. Ravens game, you need to see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Kansas City. A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Those selections form the basis of his weekly SportsLine NFL best bets, which are 70-44-2 since the start of last season, including a 15-5 record the last seven weeks.

Most importantly, Hartstein has a read on the pulse of the Chiefs. He is 32-20 (+975) on his last 52 ATS picks in games involving Kansas City. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Ravens vs. Chiefs, Hartstein is backing Baltimore to cover the spread. A lot of the attention will be on the two MVP quarterbacks but both of these teams have been fueled by their defenses this season. The Ravens ranked first in the NFL in scoring defense and sixth in total defense while the Chiefs ranked second in points allowed and second in yards allowed.

However, it's the Baltimore defense that looks like it's in peak form coming into this matchup. The Ravens only allowed one field goal in 10 possessions against the Texans last week and held a high-powered Houston offense to 213 yards. Meanwhile, the Chiefs allowed the Bills to rack up 182 yards on the ground last week and needed a missed field goal late in the fourth quarter to survive and advance.

Now that Chiefs run defense that ranked 18th in rushing yards allowed and 24th in yards allowed per attempt (4.5) during the regular season runs into the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL. The Ravens for 229 yards in their win over the Texans with Jackson rushing for 100 yards and two scores. You can stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and stream the 2024 Super Bowl.