A champion will be crowned when the San Francisco 49ers battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. The action kicks off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Super Bowl is the most-watched television program of the year, and the 2024 Super Bowl will allow fans to wager on the game like never before. Hundreds of Chiefs vs. 49ers prop picks will be on the Super Bowl 58 odds board, especially with proven playmakers like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Christian McCaffrey set to take the field.

McCaffrey has scored two rushing touchdowns in each of San Francisco's playoff wins this season and is heavily favored to find the end zone yet again on Super Bowl Sunday. According to the latest Super Bowl 58 player props, McCaffrey is -220 (risk $220 to win $100) to score a touchdown and his over/under for total rushing yards is 88.5.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top NFL player prop bets the 2024 Super Bowl

After analyzing Super Bowl 58 and examining the many NFL player props, the AI PickBot says Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce goes over 72.5 receiving yards. Kelce continues to produce as the main target in Kansas City's aerial attack. In the win over the Ravens in the AFC title game, Kelce caught all 11 of his targets for 116 yards and a touchdown.

He's been targeted 27 times thus far in the 2024 NFL playoffs, securing 23 catches for 262 yards and three scores. Kelce is expected to be heavily involved again on Super Bowl Sunday after San Fransisco's defense allowed Lions TE Sam LaPorta to finish with nine receptions for 97 yards in the NFC Championship. That's a big reason why the AI PickBot is projecting Kelce to finish with 91.5 receiving yards, well above the posted total of 70.5. See more NFL props here.

