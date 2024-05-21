Jason Kelce hasn't been sitting back in his lounge chair since retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles. He's too young for that.

Kelce always has his "New Heights" podcast empire to maintain with brother Travis and has a new job on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown," set to appear regularly on the pregame and halftime shows. The elder Kelce brother is a busy man.

Even though Kelce is a few months into retirement, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott admitted earlier this month Kelce is still seen frequently around the NovaCare Complex. Elliott revealed Kelce has been in the building "almost every day."

"I mean, part of of it is just getting a free lift down at NovaCare [Complex]," Kelce said on the Takeoff with (NBC Sports Philadelphia) John Clark podcast. "I've gotten accustomed to going down there. I love going down there. It keeps me involved with it, whether it's being around the guys, being around the coaches, [keeping] my mind in the game. What teams are doing to try and prepare for this coming season.

"The game is always evolving and I think in order to stay knowledgeable about it you have to stay involved. For me, I kinda get a two-fer. I get to be able to work out and poke my head around a little bit."

An NFL comeback isn't in the cards for Kelce, but the future Hall of Fame center is willing to help this current Eagles team in any way he can. Kelce is an Eagles franchise legend and will always be welcome at the NovaCare Complex as long as Jeffrey Lurie owns the team.

Kelce's presence is another recruiting tool for free agents to choose Philadelphia, among other assets he brings to the Eagles organization.

"I'm here to help in any way I can with all these guys," Kelce said. "I can also offer anyone coming into Philadelphia for the first time, my thoughts on the city, where to be at, wherever your vibes are. I can help shed light on that and what it's like to play in Philadelphia.

"I'm gonna try to help anybody, coaches, players, anyway I can."