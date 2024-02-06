Every year when the Super Bowl rolls around, you hear talk of exotic and novelty props that are outside of the normal prop bets in a football game. Some of these can include betting on what the first commercial will be after kickoff or who the MVP winner will thank first in their post-game speech. There are also Super Bowl entertainment props that revolve around the National Anthem or Super Bowl Halftime Show. Usher is headlining the latter and you can make 2024 Super Bowl prop bets on what his first song will be.

Usher's halftime show is being billed as "30 Years in the Making", so there's no shortage of song selections from the last three decades. He's also had nine No. 1 singles including "Yeah", "My Boo" and "OMG". Even the most diehard Usher fans could be stumped as to what he'll lead off with, so having Super Bowl props advice could be beneficial. Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 58, you need to see the best 2024 Super Bowl prop picks from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. What's more, he has emerged as SportsLine's top NFL expert again this season, posting a documented record of 97-76-4 on all of his NFL picks to net his followers a profit of more than $2,000.

White also has also had past success betting Super Bowl entertainment props, particularly the national anthem. Last year, White said to play Under 2:05 and that he expected the rendition to come in just over two minutes, and it landed at 2:01. He also hit the two prior renditions easily. Anyone who has followed White is way up.

After digging into the hundreds of props offered by oddsmakers, White has identified a handful of epic NFL prop plays worth backing. That includes his attempt to nail the length of the Star-Spangled Banner for a fourth consecutive season and a detailed look at Usher's potential set list for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

2024 Super Bowl coin toss props

No prop bet is more of a 50/50 proposition than the flip of a coin, but the results haven't been 50/50 historically. Tails has come up 30 times over 57 previous games, at a rate of 53%. Additionally, recent results also favor tails as it has come up in seven of the last 10 Super Bowls, including the Chiefs' victory last year.

White also brings up that the NFL uses a commemorative coin that isn't perfectly weighted on each side. However minor of a role that plays on which side comes up is still a role nonetheless. Thus, White won't stray away from history and backs the side which has prevailed more often than not.

"So I'm on board backing the side that has come in more often long-term in case we get to 1,000 Super Bowl coin flips and Tails has maintained its slight edge over Heads," White told SportsLine.

Usher halftime show props for Super Bowl 58

Usher will bring a long line of hits to the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Usher has nine Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles and he's won eight Grammy awards during his career. Since releasing his self-titled debut in 1994, Usher has sold over 65 million records worldwide.

Sports fans can bet on a number of props for Usher's halftime show in Las Vegas. For instance, fans can bet on what song Usher will perform first and who he'll perform with. Alicia Keys and Ludacris both had massive hits with Usher on "My Boo" and Yeah!" and they're among the favorites to appear as a special guest on Super Bowl Sunday. The latest Super Bowl 58 prop odds list Keys at -320 (risk $320 to win $100) to appear, while Ludacris is priced at -210.

Reba McEntire National Anthem props for Super Bowl LVIII

Reba is a country music icon who broke into the industry nearly 50 years ago and she's been asked to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 58. McEntire has had over 100 singles hit the Billboard Country charts and the "Queen of Country" has sold over 75 million records worldwide. However, now she'll be performing in front of the largest audience of her career with over 70,000 people expected at Allegiant Stadium and over 100 million more watching at home.

McEntire has performed the Star-Spangled Banner several times publicly, perhaps most famously before Game 3 of the 1997 World Series between the Florida Marlins and the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland. That rendition clocked in at roughly 83 seconds but the over/under for the length of her Super Bowl LVIII performance is at 89.5 seconds.

Taylor Swift and other Super Bowl 2024 prop markets

Swifties have tuned into Chiefs broadcasts in droves throughout the season to catch a glimpse of the iconic pop star and she's scheduled to be at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11 despite playing a stop on the Eras Tour in Tokyo on Feb. 10. How many times will she be shown on the screen, and what other celebrities might appear by her side in her private box at Allegiant Stadium?

Other Super Bowl 58 prop markets outside of the game that you can bet on include what color the celebratory Gatorade bath will be, which team will win the coin toss and who will make a surprise appearance during Usher's halftime show.

How to make Super Bowl LVIII prop bets for Sunday, Feb. 11

White has examined a number of entertainment-related Super Bowl 58 props and released his top five bets. He's done a deep dive on Reba McEntire's history of performing the National Anthem to make his over/under pick and also has plays for Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

So how long will Reba McEntire's version of the national anthem be? And what other epic Super Bowl 58 props are must-bets during Chiefs vs. 49ers?