The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Super Bowl is the most watched television program of the year and this year's edition could be even bigger with Taylor Swift expected to be in attendance to watch beau Travis Kelce go for his third Super Bowl ring. The commercials will also have the attention of fans everywhere, while Usher is set to bring down the house at halftime.

You can bet on just about all of it with oddsmakers offering dozens of entertainment-based 2024 Super Bowl props. Whether you're looking for side action in addition to your Chiefs vs. 49ers bets or simply interested in the spectacle of it all, there's something for everybody in the 2024 Super Bowl prop bets. Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 58, you need to see the best 2024 Super Bowl prop picks from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. What's more, he has emerged as SportsLine's top NFL expert again this season, posting a documented record of 97-76-4 on all of his NFL picks to net his followers a profit of more than $2,000.

White also has also had past success betting Super Bowl entertainment props, particularly the national anthem. Last year, White said to play Under 2:05 and that he expected the rendition to come in just over two minutes, and it landed at 2:01. He also hit the two prior renditions easily. Anyone who has followed White is way up.

After digging into the hundreds of props offered by oddsmakers, White has identified a handful of epic NFL prop plays worth backing. That includes his attempt to nail the length of the Star-Spangled Banner for a fourth consecutive season and a detailed look at Usher's potential set list for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. You can only see his Super Bowl prop picks here.

2024 Super Bowl coin toss props

It's a simple heads or tails call, but Super Bowl prop bettors have noted that there has been a slight lean toward tails historically. It's technically a 50-50 shot, but the opening coin toss has landed on tails in seven of the last 10 Super Bowls. The expression "Tails never fails" has been profitable for those who take a chance on the opening coin toss before the big game.

Betting on the coin toss is one way for casual fans to get it on the action with little to no knowledge of the game itself. However, the team that wins the opening coin toss hasn't fared well recently. In fact, the team that wins the opening coin toss has gone on to lose the game in eight of the last nine editions of the Super Bowl. See White's Super Bowl coin toss prop play here since he's banking on a recent coin toss trend.

Usher halftime show props for Super Bowl 58

Since releasing his self-titled debut in 1994, Usher has sold over 65 million records worldwide and he'll be playing all his biggest hits during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. He's had singles top the Billboard Hot 100 chart that feature fellow superstars like Beyonce, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj and Pitbull to name a few.

Alicia Keys and Ludacris both had massive hits with Usher on "My Boo" and Yeah!" and they're among the favorites to appear as a special guest on Super Bowl Sunday. The latest Super Bowl 58 prop odds list Keys at -320 to appear while Ludacris is priced at -210 while Lil Wayne is a +550 longshot. So who might appear with Usher in the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show and how many songs might the R&B star play? Click here to see White's detailed breakdown of Usher's halftime show picks at Super Bowl LVIII.

Reba McEntire National Anthem props for Super Bowl LVIII

Betting the length of the Star-Spangled Banner has become one of the more popular prop markets outside of the game itself every year and it's a bet that some people put a lot of research into. Reba McEntire will sing this year's National Anthem and the country music superstar has done several public renditions during the course of her incredible career.

The early 2024 Super Bowl prop odds list the over/under for McEntire's performance at 89.5 seconds. She previously sang the anthem at the 1997 World Series and was most recently documented singing it at a celebrity softball game in 2017. So what do those past performances tell us and how much stock should you put into it considering the added pomp and circumstance of the Super Bowl? Check out White's surprising pick for the length of Reba's national anthem here.

Taylor Swift and other Super Bowl 2024 prop markets

Swifties have tuned into Chiefs broadcasts in droves throughout the season to catch a glimpse of the iconic pop star and she's scheduled to be at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11 despite playing a stop on the Eras Tour in Tokyo on Feb. 10. How many times will she be shown on the screen, and what other celebrities might appear by her side in her private box at Allegiant Stadium?

Other Super Bowl 58 prop markets outside of the game that you can bet on include what color the celebratory Gatorade bath will be, which team will win the coin toss and who will make a surprise appearance during Usher's halftime show. Check out some of the 2024 Super Bowl props available and let White help guide you with his NFL picks here.

How to make Super Bowl LVIII prop bets for Sunday, Feb. 11

White has examined a number of entertainment-related Super Bowl 58 props and released his top five bets. He's done a deep dive on Reba McEntire's history of performing the National Anthem to make his over/under pick and also has plays for Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. You can see what they are at SportsLine.

So how long will Reba McEntire's version of the national anthem be? And what other epic Super Bowl 58 props are must-bets during Chiefs vs. 49ers? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl LVIII prop bets to cash in big, all from the expert who is up more than $2,000 on NFL picks this season, and find out.