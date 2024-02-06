Taylor Swift has been busy over the last 12 months and NFL broadcasts have been highlighting her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift has headlined her Eras Tour, which is the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue. It's the highest-grossing music tour ever and she parlayed that into a movie titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Swift's attendance will be one of the main storylines heading into Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11. The Chiefs are two-point underdogs in the latest 2024 Super Bowl odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. There are also Taylor Swift props and Travis Kelce prop bets popping up at various sportsbooks. Before making any NFL picks or prop bets for Super Bowl 58, you need to see the Chiefs vs. 49ers NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered the conference championship round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 184-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It was also on a 38-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With 49ers vs. Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl approaching, there are picks and top prop bets for Travis Kelce and every other player.

Latest Taylor Swift Super Bowl news, props

Swift has been prominently featured in the NFL's coverage of Kansas City's impressive playoff run. She was seen on the field celebrating with Kelce following the Chiefs' win over the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. According to a recent report from Apex Marketing Group, Swift has generated a whopping $330 million in brand value for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift has attended 12 of Kansas City's 18 games this season, including playoffs. She'll have to fly across the world in order to see Kelce and the Chiefs square off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. Swift will perform four shows at the Tokyo Dome from Feb. 7-10, putting her on a tight timeline to be in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. Check out 2024 Super Bowl odds, DFS picks, player props, and more.

Super Bowl props for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Sportsbooks will jump at the opportunity to offer prop bets related directly to Swift, even though they might not be widely available at select United States betting sites. The Taylor Swift Super Bowl props will be largely related to how often she appears on screen, such as her odds to be shown during the National Anthem or her over/under for appearances during the entire game. There could also be a prop related to how many times Swift's name is mentioned during the broadcast, post-game ceremony, whether she'll join Usher on-stage at halftime, or what color outfit she chooses to wear.

One book lists odds of +2200 that Swift and Kelce will announce they're expecting a baby on Super Bowl Sunday. The same book is giving +25000 odds that the 49ers win the first half, Swift sings "Shake it Off" with Usher at halftime, and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. Another book says she's favored to be shown first during the National Anthem (-135) over Jason Kelce (+120) or a tie (+350). Whether she'll be seen at all during the National Anthem is -110 for yes and -130 for no.

Kelce has a variety of prop odds offered at every major sportsbook in the world, and here are some of his latest odds:

Travis Kelce receiving yards over/under: 69.5

Travis Kelce receptions over/under: 7.5

Travis Kelce first TD scorer odds: +600

Travis Kelce anytime TD scorer odds: -120

Travis Kelce Super Bowl MVP odds: 20-1

