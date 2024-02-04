The Taylor Swift football connection runs deeper than her relationship with Travis Kelce, as Swift's father, Scott, played college football in the 1970s. She was also raised just outside of Philadelphia when Andy Reid was head coach of the Eagles, so there are multiple layers to Swift's football fandom and her support for the Chiefs. She's become as big of a talking point leading up to Super Bowl 58 as the teams participating, and Taylor Swift props will be some of the most sought-after for the 2024 Super Bowl.

It takes a lot for Patrick Mahomes to take a backseat to anyone in a football discussion, but Swift and Kelce's romance has caused just that. Sportsbooks have capitalized on their relationship over the last few months with exotic Travis Kelce props, some of which are tied into Swift's songs or lyrics.

Latest Taylor Swift Super Bowl news, props

Swift will have a busy week leading up to Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11, and that starts the Sunday prior. On Feb. 4 she is expected to be in attendance for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, where just four others have more nominations than her six. Then her Eras Tour has international dates in Tokyo from Wednesday, Feb. 7 thru Saturday, Feb. 10. Kelce, obviously, will be tending to his day job during this time as the Chiefs move Super Bowl 58 preparation from Kansas City to Las Vegas.

The time difference between Tokyo and Vegas should allow Swift to attend the 2024 Super Bowl, where she could receive as much camera time as many of the players in Chiefs vs. 49ers. She joined Kelce on the field after the AFC Championship Game, and one can expect a similar scene if Kansas City wins another Lombardi Trophy. Kelce would presumably play a huge role in that possibly happening, which only adds more intrigue and excitement to scouring sportsbooks for Kelce and Swift prop bets. Check out 2024 Super Bowl odds, DFS picks, player props, and more.

Super Bowl props for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Sportsbooks will jump at the opportunity to offer prop bets related directly to Swift, even though they might not be widely available at select United States betting sites. The Taylor Swift Super Bowl props will be largely related to how often she appears on screen, such as her odds to be shown during the National Anthem or her over/under for appearances during the entire game. There could also be a prop related to how many times Swift's name is mentioned during the broadcast, post-game ceremony, whether she'll join Usher on-stage at halftime, or what color outfit she chooses to wear.

One book lists odds of +2200 that Swift and Kelce will announce they're expecting a baby on Super Bowl Sunday. The same book is giving +25000 odds that the 49ers win the first half, Swift sings "Shake it Off" with Usher at halftime, and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. Another book says she's favored to be shown first during the National Anthem (-135) over Jason Kelce (+120) or a tie (+350). Whether she'll be seen at all during the National Anthem is -110 for yes and -130 for no.

Kelce has a variety of prop odds offered at every major sportsbook in the world, and here are some of his latest odds:

Travis Kelce receiving yards over/under: 69.5

Travis Kelce receptions over/under: 7.5

Travis Kelce first TD scorer odds: +600

Travis Kelce anytime TD scorer odds: -120

Travis Kelce Super Bowl MVP odds: 20-1

How to make Super Bowl bets for 49ers vs. Chiefs

