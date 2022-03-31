A year after signing a five-year extension to become the NFL's highest-paid fullback, Kyle Juszczyk is officially sticking with the 49ers for the long haul. San Francisco exercised an option on Juszczyk's deal Wednesday to keep the final four years of his contract intact, per NFL Media, and give the six-time Pro Bowler a raise in 2022.

One of the NFL's best-known players at an increasingly little-used position, the 30-year-old Juszczyk inked a five-year, $27 million extension ahead of 2021 free agency. He was originally due $2.95 million in 2022, but will now be paid $3.78 million, according to ProFootballTalk. Additionally, $1.25 million of his 2023 payout ($6.58 million) is now fully guaranteed. In all, Juszczyk remains under contract with the 49ers through the 2025 season.

A key blocker in coach Kyle Shanahan's run-heavy offense, Juszczyk started all 17 games for San Francisco in 2021, finishing with 30 catches for 296 yards and two touchdowns. He also logged his sixth straight Pro Bowl nod, dating back to his last season with the Ravens. Juszczyk was originally a fourth-round pick of Baltimore in 2013, spending the first four years of his career with the Ravens. The 49ers signed him in 2017 free agency, making him the highest-paid fullback in NFL history.