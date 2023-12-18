The New York Jets may have been eliminated from postseason contention, but Aaron Rodgers still wants to play again this season, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday. Rodgers, whose recovery from his September Achilles injury has been nothing short of incredible, has to be activated by Wednesday or his 2023 season will be over.

Rodgers recently said he would only suit up if the Jets were still in contention, but that is clearly no longer the case. But until Rodgers is cleared to play, Saleh said he won't entertain the thought of Rodgers playing during the season's final three weeks, something that ESPN reported will likely happen before Wednesday's deadline.

"Aaron wants to play; let's not confuse that one," Saleh told reporters, via ESPN. "That's why he's been working so hard to get back. His willingness to play, even if he's not 100%, is at the forefront of his mind. He wants to go, but ... until he's actually cleared, I'm not going to talk about it with anybody."

The plan is for the Jets to meet with team doctors as well as Rodgers' surgeon on Tuesday to determine the best course of action moving forward.

Given that the Jets are no longer in contention, it doesn't make a ton of sense for Rodgers to play again this season while risking further injury. That being said, it's very possible or even expected that New York activates Rodgers as a way to reward him for his work over the past 3.5 months.

The Jets finish the 2023 season with a home game against Washington and road games at Cleveland and New England. New York was officially eliminated from postseason contention following its 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.