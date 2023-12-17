The New York Jets were hoping to make history in 2023, but they probably weren't hoping to make the type of history they made following Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins. With the loss, the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention for a 13th straight year, which is the longest postseason drought among America's four major professional sports leagues.

The Jets were in a tie with the NHL's Buffalo Sabres for the longest-active playoff drought. The Denver Broncos have the second-longest postseason drought among NFL teams. Denver hasn't made the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 at the end of the 2015 season.

The last time the Jets made the playoffs was in 2010, when then-coach Rex Ryan guided Gang Green to their second consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance.

Since then, the Jets have had just one winning season and have finished better than third in the AFC East on just three occasions. With their ninth loss this season, New York has now had eight consecutive losing seasons.

Jets results since 2011

Year Record Place in AFC East Head coach 2011 8-8 2nd Rex Ryan 2012 6-10 3rd Rex Ryan 2013 8-8 2nd Rex Ryan 2014 4-12 4th Rex Ryan 2015 10-6 2nd Todd Bowels 2016 5-11 4th Todd Bowels 2017 5-11 4th Todd Bowels 2018 4-12 4th Todd Bowels 2019 7-9 3rd Adam Gase 2020 2-14 4th Adam Gase 2021 4-13 4th Robert Saleh 2022 7-10 4th Robert Saleh 2023 5-9 3rd Robert Saleh

As you can see, a lack of coaching stability is among the reasons for the Jets' lack of success over the past decade-plus. Poor personnel decisions (like drafting Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick in 2018 and signing Le'Veon Bell to a mega contract in 2019) haven't helped, either. It also hasn't helped that the Jets play in one of he NFL's perennially challenging divisions that includes Buffalo, Miami and New England, who had an historic run of dominance during the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era.

Now that they've been eliminated, the only drama left for the 2023 Jets is whether or not Aaron Rodgers will play during the season's final three weeks. New York has until Wednesday to either activate the four-time league MVP or keep him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.