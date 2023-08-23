Aaron Rodgers is set to take his first preseason snaps in five years when the Jets play the Giants this Saturday. In the meantime, the star quarterback returned to TV on Tuesday for Episode 3 of "Hard Knocks," HBO and NFL Films' annual training camp series.

As expected, Rodgers remained a focal point of the program, even as the spotlight briefly turned to Dalvin Cook's arrival, joint-practice fights with the Buccaneers and bottom-of-the-depth-chart competitions.

Here's a roundup of A-Rod's most notable moments from the latest episode:

Friend and former Packers teammate Randall Cobb confirmed what we all could've guessed about Rodgers, telling Jets wideouts after an uneven practice that if the QB doesn't trust a receiver, he won't throw him the ball. "He does not like throwing interceptions," Cobb said with dire seriousness, urging his colleagues to sharpen their fundamentals.

Several fights broke out at joint practice with the Buccaneers, all of which were extinguished without much incident. Rodgers played up the nonsensical nature of the scuffles, joking during the action that he's "too old for this."

Former Jets receiver Braylon Edwards visited practice and asked for Rodgers' thoughts on new No. 1 target Garrett Wilson. The response: "Special. He's so f---ing quick. He gets out of his breaks so quick. He's special. (And the) best part is he's a good dude. He's a good kid. He cares about it." Stock up for No. 17 once again.

It's been clear since the first episode that Rodgers and 2021 first-round QB Zach Wilson are quickly becoming pals. The latest evidence: Rodgers teasing Wilson for his game-day headbands, which the latter insisted are not for looks but rather for stopping sweat from pouring into his eyes in the pocket. Wilson later told Bucs QB Kyle Trask that Rodgers' experience has provided him countless "shortcuts" to learning the offense.

Coach Robert Saleh explained to star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams on the sidelines of the Jets' preseason Week 2 game why Rodgers will play in the final exhibition game: "I just don't want Sept. 11 being the first time (he) feels MetLife Stadium. Because that Giants-Jets preseason game is like a real game, you know?"

Rodgers and the Jets will return to "Hard Knocks" on Aug. 29 for the penultimate episode of the 2023 season.