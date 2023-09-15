New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in his first game with his new team on Monday night that will require him to miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season. Rodgers joining the Jets was one of the major headlines of the offseason. But now, New York will have to move forward without him.

On Friday, fresh off of surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon, the four-time NFL MVP joined the "Pat McAfee Show" to discuss the past week, and what his plan is moving forward. Rodgers offered his thanks to everyone who has reached out and offered their support, and said that he knew as soon as the injury happened that he tore his Achilles.

"Monday was an amazing day to start, amazing night running on the field with the flag, electric. And then it turned into one of the toughest 24-hour stretches I've had in my life, for sure," Rodgers said. "Lot of sadness, lot of tears, lot of dark frustration and anger, all the gamut of emotions. But then the sun rose the next day and I found myself in L.A. and had surgery on Wednesday and since then I've been feeling better."

Rodgers said he didn't want to make any statement about when he could return, but when pushed by former teammate A.J. Hawk, who asked Rodgers if he could come back this season, the QB replied with, "I think as Kevin Garnett said, 'Anything is possible.'"

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer said that this injury was an emotional experience for him, and there were periods of sadness and anger -- passion manifesting itself in different forms.

"I just care about it so much it just hit me like a ton of bricks for 24 hours," Rodgers said. "There were moments of just sobbing."

In typical Rodgers fashion, he is now actively seeking out the criticisms and comments from detractors to motivate him through this process.

"I think what I'd like to say is ... Give me the doubts. Give me the timetables. Give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen. Because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. That's all I need.

"Give me your timetables, give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do."

On the medical table inside MetLife Stadium on Monday night, Rodgers said he immediately looked into what Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant did when he tore his Achilles in 2013. Rodgers admitted he has some odds stacked against him due to his age at 39 years old, but he says he likes that. Rodgers also said he put together a good rehab plan that will "shock some people."

"Stack all the odds up against me and see what happens," Rodgers said.