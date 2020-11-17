Adam Thielen used the "Monday Night Football" spotlight to honor the memory of Alex Trebek, the longtime "Jeopardy!" host who passed away earlier this month at the age of 80 following a battle with cancer.

During pregame warmups, the Vikings' receiver wore cleats featuring a drawing of Trebek along with the words "We will miss you, Alex." The inscription, which featured a blue background that was similar to the one seen on the final segment of "Jeopardy!" included a "wager" of $1,900, an ode to Thielen's jersey number. Dan Gamache, the artist who painted the cleats for Thielen, posted the following message on Monday night.

Thielen, after honoring the game show legend, then went out and scored the game's first touchdown on a 17-yard catch. The Vikings, 3-5 through eight games, are looking to win their third straight game.

Trebek, who hosted "Jeopardy!" for over 35 years, was a favorite of many NFL players. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he was starstruck after meeting Trebek while taking part in "Celebrity Jeopardy!" in 2015.

"Look, I've met a lot of famous people. It's probably rare that a person is very personable and can carry a conversation and makes you feel great about the interaction than the opposite, which is almost like, 'Oh man, maybe I wish I hadn't met that person because I would still think they're the greatest thing ever.' But Alex is definitely the former," Rodgers recently said of Trebek, via the New York Post.

"He was very personable, just all the things that make you feel like he cares about the conversation. I'm talking about old school stuff. I'm talking about shaking your hand and looking you in the eye. I'm talking about eye contact and the conversation. Just the stuff that makes you feel important that I think we often forget about in society because we're so damn distracted all the time. I felt like he was so present in the moment and I appreciated it."