The Packers filled a need with their first-round pick, but it probably fell short of satisfying a reportedly disgruntled quarterback. Amid talk of Aaron Rodgers no longer wanting to play in Green Bay, the Packers passed on taking an offensive player and instead selected former Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall pick.

For the 20th consecutive draft, the Packers failed to select a receiver during the first round. They did, however, select one of the draft's top-rated defensive backs in Stokes, who picked off four passes for the Bulldogs in 2020. A CBS Sports/247Sports All-America First Team performer last season, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Stokes displayed his ability to be more of a playmaker during his final season at Georgia. He also showed the ability to play both man and zone coverage.

The addition of Stokes should strengthen a Packers pass defense that finished 13th in the NFL in 2020. The unit allowed too many big plays during Green Bay's 28-23 NFC Championship Game loss to the Buccaneers. While they did record three interceptions off of Tom Brady, Brady's completions of 52, 39, 29 and 27 yards were enough to hand the Packers their second NFC title game loss in as many years.

While the Packers added a defensive player to their roster, they have now passed on selecting an offensive player -- other than Jordan Love last year -- in the first round in the past 10 drafts. The last time the Packers selected an offensive player besides Love was offensive tackle Derek Sherrod. Green Bay has not picked a receiver in the first round since they selected Javon Walker with the 20th pick in the 2002 draft. The Packers have never drafted a receiver in the first round during Rodgers' time in Green Bay.

News of Rogers' possible desire to leave the Packers leaked hours before the start of the draft. Shortly after the draft began, reports surfaced that the Broncos were the front-runners to land the reigning league MVP. Denver did not select a quarterback in the first-round, instead opting to take former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Expect Rogers' future to continue to be a hot-button topic as we enter Day 2 of the draft.