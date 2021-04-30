A year after the Packers opened their 2020 draft by selecting a quarterback, Aaron Rodgers has opened the 2021 NFL Draft by reportedly telling Green Bay he does not wish to return to the team. In fact, as of the eve of this year's first round, the reigning NFL MVP was reportedly even convinced he'd be traded to the 49ers. Now, however, it's not San Francisco, but rather the Broncos, who appear to be front-runners to land Rodgers in a trade. According to CBS Sports senior reporter Jonathan Jones, Denver has "put together an impressive deal" to acquire the longtime Packers star.

Jones' report comes on the heels of a separate report from Mark Schlereth, who told 104.3 The Fan in Denver that a Rodgers-to-Broncos trade is "as close to a done deal as it can get." ESPN previously reported that the Packers have insisted they will not deal the veteran QB, though Rodgers has both publicly and privately dropped hints about his uncertain future in Green Bay since 2020.

The Broncos are also fresh off trading for another veteran QB, acquiring former Panthers starter Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday. New general manager George Paton suggested that Bridgewater will provide competition to a room already featuring former second-round pick Drew Lock, although the latter would likely be expendable in the event Rodgers is actually acquired.