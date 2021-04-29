Weeks after his latest comments about an uncertain future with the Packers, and a year after suggesting he'd likely finish his career outside of Green Bay, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to be traded, as first reported by ESPN and confirmed by CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. And apparently he thought a deal was in the works just a day before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. According to ESPN's Trey Wingo, Rodgers was "convinced" he'd be shipped to the 49ers as of Wednesday night.

"The Packers ... told Aaron Rodgers they were going to trade him in the offseason," Wingo added Thursday, citing anonymous sources, "then backed off. It's been a bleep show between them ever since. And within the last week Rodgers told the team, 'Trade or no trade, I'm not coming back.' Buckle up, folks."

Green Bay's relationship with Rodgers has been in choppy waters since after the 2017 season, per Wingo, ever since the club replaced his longtime quarterback coach, Alex Van Pelt, then hired Brian Gutenkust as the new general manager rather than Rodgers' preferred candidate. The 2020 draft, of course, has long been seen as the most likely breaking point between the two sides, with the Packers trading up in the first round to select QB Jordan Love at No. 26 overall.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are set to draft a new QB with the third overall pick in the draft. They reportedly called the Packers, however, about a potential Rodgers trade just this week, and are among the most logical potential landing spots for the reigning MVP.