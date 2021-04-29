Aaron Rodgers is on the record saying his future is a "beautiful mystery." The San Francisco 49ers apparently tried to be a part of the NFL MVP's future. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the 49ers contacted the Packers Wednesday about a potential Rodgers deal, but no formal offer was made by the team. Pelissero also reported there was a "zero percent chance" Rodgers gets dealt. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer also reported multiple teams have called Green Bay about Rodgers.

How the 49ers could afford Rodgers is anyone's guess. San Francisco traded its 2022 and 2023 first-round picks (and the No. 12 pick) to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the No. 3 pick earlier this month. The 49ers also have Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster -- who would have likely been included in the deal -- but the franchise reportedly has no plans to trade him unless for "overwhelming value." Acquiring Rodgers certainly would have fit that bill.

In short, the 49ers just don't seem to have enough draft capital to acquire Rodgers. San Francisco would have to offer a package of star players in order for a deal to be possible. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst affirmed Wednesday Rodgers will be "our quarterback for the foreseeable future."

"We're excited about kind of the things we're going to try to accomplish here over the next couple years," Gutekunst said on a conference call with reporters this week, via the Packers website. "We had to do a lot of things (with contracts) to bring guys back this year and we'll have to do that again. So we're not done by any means yet, and we are working through that with a number of our players, including Aaron."

The 49ers won't be getting Rodgers, but still have the No. 3 pick in the draft. Which quarterback they get remains a mystery, as the franchise is reportedly deciding between Mac Jones and Trey Lance. San Francisco's inability to decide on a quarterback may result in disaster.