Tom Brady made plenty of history on the field during his NFL career, and now, it looks like he's going to be making some history off the field.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner is going to be roasted on Netflix on Sunday night in what the streaming company is calling "The Greatest Roast of All-Time." The difference between this roast and other roasts is that it will be airing live and uncensored, which will make it the first time in history that a roast has aired live and unedited on television or streaming, according to Netflix.

Here's what you need to know:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Sunday, May 5

Sunday, May 5 Location: Los Angeles Forum

Los Angeles Forum Streamer: Netflix

Although Netflix hasn't announced the full list of people who will be roasting Brady, several names have been leaked out. Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe and Rob Gronkowski will all be their to roast their former quarterback, according to ESPN.com. Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick is also expected to be roasting Brady, according to NFL.com. That should be fun to watch.

Netflix has also revealed that Kevin Hart will serve as the host.

It's also worth noting that Jeff Ross is producing -- and he appears in the trailer above -- so it obviously won't be surprising if he takes part in the roast. The special will include "a surprise team of roasters from the comedy, sports and entertainment world," so you can expect a lot of people to be making fun of Brady.

"I played in the NFL, so I'm not worried about a bunch of comedians, trust me," Brady said Monday during an interview with TODAY.

If you want the full list of names of who will be roasting Brady, you'll have to watch the show because Netflix is keeping most of it under wraps so that it's a surprise for Brady when he takes the stage on May 5.

The roast is a part of Netflix's annual "Netflix Is A Joke Fest," which will be running from May 2 thru 12 this year. According to the Hollywood Reporter, several huge comedy names are expected to take part in the comedy fest (but not necessarily the Brady roast), including Chris Rock, Ali Wong, John Mulaney, Chelsea Handler, Bert Kreisher, Jon Stewart, David Letterman, Tom Segura and Matt Rife.