Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is the only remaining player who was given the franchise tag this offseason that has yet to agree to a new deal. Higgins hasn't even signed his franchise tender, making him ineligible to report for OTAs. The two sides have until July 15th to agree to a new deal, but how likely is that?

It was understood why Cincinnati placed the tag on one of the best No. 2 wideouts in the league, but he's in line for a pay day the Bengals may not be willing to provide. Remember, Cincy made Joe Burrow the highest-paid quarterback in the league last year and has the looming Ja'Marr Chase extension to worry about. It's fair to wonder if this will be the final year Higgins spends with the Bengals. Even one of his teammates isn't sure Cincy will be able to pay him.

"I'm hoping I can get the confidence from the coaches," Bengals wideout Andrei Iosivas said, per ESPN. "I'm not sure if they can pay Tee. He'll probably get a lot of money. He's a really good receiver. Hopefully I can step into that role."

Higgins has reportedly requested a trade, but also said he anticipates playing for the Bengals in 2024. Spotrac believes Higgins is in line to sign a multi-year deal that averages $19.7 million a year, but it's likely his new deal -- whenever that comes -- averages more.

The former No. 33 overall pick out of Clemson in 2020 recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in 2021 and 2022, and his 3,684 career receiving yards rank sixth-most through four NFL seasons in Bengals franchise history. We still have a ways to go before July. A step in the right direction would be Higgins signing his franchise tender.