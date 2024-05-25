PHILADELPHIA -- Darius Slay isn't ready for Quinyon Mitchell to move into his house yet as Eagles general manager Howie Roseman suggested when the team selected him in the first round of the NFL Draft.

But Mitchell is more than welcome.

"Anything he needs from me, I told him I got him," Slay said at the NovaCare Complex this week. "I just told him 'whatever you need, let's get it, man.'"

Slay has taken Mitchell under his wing over the past month, helping the rookie cornerback who grew up idolizing his game. Mitchell's talent was on display during the open OTA practice Wednesday, showcasing why the Eagles were more than pleased when he fell to them at No. 22.

On a good deep ball throw from Kenny Pickett to Jacob Harris, Mitchell used his closing speed to break up the connection and a big gain during 7-on-7s. Mitchell also had a pass breakup on a Pickett pass intended for fellow rookie Johnny Wilson.

With Slay and Isaiah Rodgers serving as the starting cornerbacks on Wednesday, Mitchell was with Cooper DeJean and Josh Jobe on the second team. There could be an open spot on the first team at cornerback depending on what the Eagles decide to do with James Bradberry this summer.

"A lot of great things [about him]. Quick dude that's got a quick twitch," Slay said about Mitchell. "I love his off-man. I'm real good at off-man, what I do. I watched his tape in college for a good minute. So there's some things that I'm going to help him with for sure that he asked me already to do and that's my duty to do. I'm looking forward to helping him, because I see a great talent in him.

"Looking forward to seeing him making a lot of plays."

Mitchell admitted he models his game after Slay, so the pair is a natural fit. Slay isn't asking the world of Mitchell as he learns the ins and outs of the NFL; Slay just wants Mitchell to understand his assignment. That will give Mitchell an edge in a deep position battle for playing time.

That open-house invite for Mitchell, by the way, extends to all the rookies.

"I was talking to them today, just letting them know, I'm always here for y'all," Slay said. "Anything y'all need from me, I got you. I'm here to give them the blueprint of everything to help them make sure they succeed at this level."