The lifespan of an NFL running back's career is short, but Duke Johnson lasted longer than most, playing eight seasons before officially announcing his football retirement Sunday on Instagram.

"Eight years, four teams with one goal in mind, create a better life for my family," Johnson posted.

After three seasons at the University of Miami from 2012-2014, he departed "The U" as its all-time leading rusher (3,519 rushing yards), and he was selected 77th overall (third round) in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. The first four years of his career were spent in Cleveland, and then after his rookie deal expired, he bounced around, suiting up for the Houston Texans (2019-2020), Miami Dolphins (2021) and Buffalo Bills (2022).

Johnson finished his NFL career with 2,265 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 532 career carries (4.3 yards per rush).

"I never dreamed of being the all time leading rusher of my dream school or being somewhere on the list of all time players to come out of South Florida," Johnson said. "I just wanted an opportunity to play a game to provide a better life for my family, and I was able to do just that. I want to thank each team for giving me the chance to play and represent your organization and all the fans that supported me through the highs and lows. Thanks to all my vets who were able to show me the ropes free of charge and all my little bros who trusted me to be that veteran that you can depend on, that really meant a lot to me. To all my coaches that I love, y'all know who y'all are, THANK YOU. From the bottom of my heart I'm so grateful for each and every one of y'all. Last but DEFINITELY NOT LEAST, I want to thank my GOD for allowing me to take this journey and end it in the same health I started it in. With that being said I'm officially retiring from the NFL. I hope I left a greater impression on y'all that's bigger than football. To my wife and Son, all of this was for y'all. GG's in the chat 8 Ball Out."