Legendary Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Reed shared Thursday that his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring was among the valuables stolen after his room at a London hotel was broken into and burglarized. Reed had been overseas in London accompanying the Bills, who played their Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In a post on Twitter, Reed shared that his hotel room was broken into while he was at an appearance, and that the thieves made off with not only his Hall of Fame ring, but also other items such as jewelry, shoes, purses, clothing and his U.S. passport. Reed, who shared that he felt "unsafe and violated", was able to acquire emergency passports for himself and his wife, Teresa, to return to the United States.

As of Thursday, no further details as to law enforcement's response to the case have emerged beyond Reed saying that police in the United Kingdom were "on it."

Reed was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, one of seven Bills from the franchise's AFC dynasty of the early 1990s to be enshrined in Canton. Among Reed's Bills teammates in the Pro Football Hall of Fame include quarterback Jim Kelly, running back Thurman Thomas, defensive end Bruce Smith and fellow receiver James Lofton along with head coach Marv Levy and general manager Bill Polian.