Antonio Brown pulled over, cited for doing 100 mph near bank robbery on morning of Steelers game

Antonio Brown apparently likes to spend gameday getting up to speed, literally. The Steelers wide receiver was pulled over for driving more than 100 mph in a 45 mph zone according to KDKA, a CBS Sports Pittsburgh affiliate.

Oddly enough, it appears Brown was actually pulled over because there was a bank robbery in the area. And according to KDKA, "officers were responding to a bank robbery at McCandless Crossing when they spotted a car traveling at a high rate of speed and pulled it over."

The vehicle in question was Brown's black Porsche (see it here). Brown was pulled over around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Obviously, Brown is not a suspect in the bank robbery, he just happened to be hauling through a 45 mph zone at a crazy rate of speed at the time that officers were responding.

Brown was on McKnight Road when he was driving and he was pulled over "between Babcock Boulevard and the Parkway" per KDKA.

"We are aware of the situation, but we are still gathering information. We won't have any further comment at this time," Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement.

The Steelers surely aren't happy with the situation, given that they will be hosting the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night for a huge Week 10 game.

Pittsburgh's been playing really well the last few weeks and Brown has too -- in the last three games in which the Steelers managed to sweep the AFC North, the All-Pro wide receiver managed to reel in four touchdown catches, as well as 221 yards on 16 catches.

They're already battling the distraction of Le'Veon Bell holding out and maybe or maybe not returning to Pittsburgh and signing his tender.

It probably won't affect the Steelers gameplan at all, but don't be surprised if you see Mike Tomlin looking very miffed or even maybe leaving Brown on the sidelines for the first series of the game after this incident.