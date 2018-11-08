Le'Veon Bell uses bizarre upside-down tweet to lash out at his critics on Twitter
The Le'Veon Bell situation has taken a strange new turn
If you've been paying attention to the Le'Veon Bell situation, then you may have noticed that there seems to be at least one new twist every day.
On Monday, we got a cryptic tweet from the Steelers running back hinting that he would soon be leaving Miami and heading for Pittsburgh. On Tuesday, he actually arrived in Pittsburgh, and then he did what anyone else would do: He headed straight for the nearest LA Fitness, where he proceeded to play at least one game of basketball.
The newest twist came on Wednesday when Bell lashed out at his critics on Twitter. However, instead of sending a normal tweet to rip his critics, Bell decided to write his message using upside-down letters. You're probably going to have to turn your phone or your computer upside down to read this.
If you turned your phone or your computer upside down, I'm proud of you, but if you didn't, don't worry, I'm going to make this easy on you by writing out his tweet using letters that aren't upside down.
"Just about everybody has an opinion on my life and worried about what I'm doing... don't judge me off my decisions because maybe this isn't what you'd do," Bell wrote. "But most people don't take the time to just simply read between the lines ... and that's clearly on them."
Bell is presumably referring to the people who believe that his decision to sit out more than half the season was a horrible idea. If Bell misses the Steelers game on Thursday, which is almost certain, he'll have lost out on $8.55 million in salary for the 2018 season. Bell has made it clear over the past few months that he didn't sign the one-year franchise tender because he didn't want to risk his health, and on Wednesday, he stood by that decision.
"I'm not apologizing for what I believe is right for myself, family and the rest of my peers, period," Bell wrote. "Also if you're really finding the time to figure out what I'm saying, you've proved my point."
That's the first time Bell has made any extensive statements about his situation in more than a month. Although Bell chose to sit out for the first 10 weeks of the season, he's not going to have much of a choice anymore, because he's going to have to show up in the next six days if he wants to play this year. To be eligible to play in the NFL in 2018, he has to report to the team by 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 13, which is less than one week away.
