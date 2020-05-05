Auditor: Brett Favre received $1.1M in Mississippi welfare funds for speeches he never gave

A nonprofit group involved in an alleged embezzlement scheme for misusing money allegedly paid NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre $1.1 million to speak at events. The problem, according to Mississippi's state auditor, is that Favre never showed up for the events in question.

State Auditor Shad White announced $94 million worth of questionable spending from the Mississippi Department of Human Services (DHS) recently. The funds reportedly were used for many events that did not assist those in need, despite what the nonprofit claimed. That includes payment for sports activities.

The Mississippi Community Education Center sent the payments to Favre, who resides in the state. According to the audit, the former quarterback was paid $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018.

The money was meant in exchange for Favre to make an appearances and speechs at multiple events, but the report says, "upon a cursory review of those dates, auditors were able to determine that the individual contracted did not speak nor was he present for those events."

Favre does not face any criminal charges for his alleged connection, according to the AP.

White described this as one of biggest public corruption cases the state has seen in decades.

"If there was a way to misspend money, it seems DHS leadership or their grantees thought of it and tried it," White said, adding the audit "shows the most egregious misspending my staff have seen in their careers.",

John Davis, Mississippi's director of the Department of Human Services from January 2016 until July 2019, has been indicted along with director of the Mississippi Community Education Center, Nancy New.

The report states that that Department of Human Services leaders "participated in a widespread and pervasive conspiracy to circumvent internal controls, state law, and federal regulations" to move the money to particular places, including to family members of the leaders in question.

This audit comes just a few months after their former Human Services director and five others were indicted on charges of embezzling around $4 million. Those involved have pleaded not guilty.