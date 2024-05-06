Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield exceeded expectations in 2023 in his first year on the team. The 29-year-old made the Pro Bowl and helped the Bucs win the NFC South and make an unlikely playoff run, advancing to the divisional round.

Looking at what he was able to accomplish last season, his expectations are a bit higher going into 2024. To help him continue this success, the Bucs hired offensive coordinator Liam Coen. The hiring is also a reunion, as the two were together in 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Coen, who replaced Dave Canales after the former OC got the head-coaching job for the Carolina Panthers, discussed what he has seen from Mayfield so far. During his press conference, Coen noted that being the starter and running the offense is something Mayfield has embraced.

"There's not many days, I don't think, Baker wakes up and he doesn't have a chip on his left shoulder," Coen said. "But there is definitely a feeling that this is his team and it's OK to fail. It's OK. Go out there and let it rip and be yourself every single day no matter what because you're going to be the guy and we believe in you."

He added that this experience, of being the unequivocal QB1, is a new experience for Mayfield.

"And I think that's something that, ultimately, he just hasn't really had the opportunity to have all that often in his career," Coen said. "So, you definitely feel a calming confidence."

Despite this increased responsibility, Coen says that Mayfield is still the jokester he remembers from the Rams.

"But he's still the same guy. He's out there when we get on the grass talking smack and getting after it and just having fun with the guys. And I think that's ultimately what makes him a great leader, is because his best friends are the O-line," Coen said.

Before signing his three-year deal worth up to $115 million, with $50 million guaranteed, Mayfield wanted to know who his OC would be. Clearly Mayfield is happy with the pick and the feeling is mutual. Coen was hoping Mayfield would stay in Tampa, calling the veteran "an igniter" and a player "you want to be around." One reason Coen took the job was for the chance to have Mayfield as his QB.