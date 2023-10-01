The Chicago Bears had yet another disappointing weekend as they fell to the Denver Broncos 31-28. It appeared Chicago was on the way to a blowout victory, leading 28-7 late in the third quarter. However, Denver scored 24 unanswered points while Chicago matched its largest blown lead in franchise history.

This marked the Bears' 14th straight loss, which is the longest active streak in the NFL, and the longest such streak in franchise history. The Bears are one of two winless teams in the NFL entering Week 5, and what's interesting is that Chicago owns the first-round pick of that other winless team! So as it stands now, the Bears would pick No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2024 NFL Draft!

This offseason, the Carolina Panthers traded two first-round picks, two second-round picks and wideout D.J. Moore to Chicago for the right to select first in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, but he hasn't hit the ground running at the next level, as evidenced by Carolina's 0-4 record.

As for the Bears, the beginning to the 2023 season has been a disaster. Quarterback Justin Fields hasn't taken the step forward many envisioned he would, the defense is one of the worst in the league and both head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy are firmly on the hot seat while defensive coordinator Alan Williams has already resigned. Even on Sunday when Fields started the game with 16 straight completions, threw for four touchdowns and recorded his first career 300-yard game, that wasn't enough to get the Bears into the win column.

Many believed the Bears would show signs of improvement after the moves general manager Ryan Poles made in free agency, but that just simply hasn't happened early on. At this rate, Chicago could end up with the top pick in the draft for the second straight year.