The Chicago Bears are in a bit of a transition. They've got Justin Fields under center now for the foreseeable future, but the errors of the previous front-office regime prevented the new one from adding significant talent this offseason to surround Fields on offense.

That leaves breakout wide receiver Darnell Mooney -- who finished his sophomore season with 81 catches for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns -- as Fields' undisputed top option in the passing game. Mooney developed excellent chemistry with Fields in the duo's first year together, and he's looking forward to continuing to play alongside the former Ohio State star.

"We're just similar guys," Mooney said, per The Athletic. "We're not forcing anything. It's just natural. He got drafted here for a reason. I got drafted here for a reason."

Mooney is also feeling good about the new scheme the team will run under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, previously of the division rival Green Bay Packers. He's getting a hang of things this summer, and it's helping him within the offense.

"A lot of things have been slowing down," he said. "I learned that in OTAs, from my releases to catching the ball to seeing the ball. The ball is coming really slow to me. I don't know, man. I believe this year will be a crazy year for sure."

The Bears are considered a long shot to win the NFC North or compete for a wild card spot in the playoffs, but that doesn't mean Mooney and Fields can't continue to progress in their respective careers and lay the foundation for future success.