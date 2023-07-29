When rookie offensive lineman Darnell Wright reported to Chicago Bears training camp, he passed the offensive lineman conditioning test with flying colors. Actually, there is a decent chance he would have passed the wide receiver test as well.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Wright revealed that he had mistakenly been using the wide receivers' running program while working out this summer. Once he got to training camp, Wright had no problem impressing general Ryan Poles with his conditioning.

"I was looking at the wide receivers' portion of the running workout, so I was doing theirs," Wright said. "Then, I came back and obviously we have different stuff."

Asked what the biggest difference between the receivers' program and the regimen for the linemen, Wright said it was simply that they had to run a greater distance in less time.

Wright's error did help him get off on the right foot with Poles, who said the rookie offensive lineman "crushed" his conditioning test. Wright may have put in more work than was necessary, but it's worth it now that players are in the thick of grueling training camp routines.

Wright is a former five-star recruit, per 247Sports, who played his college football at Tennessee. In 2022, Wright earned first-team All-SEC honors and became the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.