After an active NFL trade deadline for both teams, the Chicago Bears (3-5) will host the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday on Paramount+. The Bears were both buyers and sellers the trade deadline, shipping off defensive stalwarts Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith while adding wide receiver Chase Claypool. Meanwhile, the Dolphins enhanced their roster by adding edge rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. What impact will the newcomers have and how will a duel of exciting young quarterbacks shake out as Justin Fields takes on Tua Tagovailoa? You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 7 days.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Soldier Field in Chicago, is set for 1 p.m. ET. Miami is favored by four points in the latest Bears vs. Colts odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under for total points is 45.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for 7 days.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. You can try Paramount+ for free for 7 days, so sign up now here.

How to watch Bears vs. Dolphins

Bears vs. Dolphins date: Sunday, Nov. 6

Bears vs. Dolphins time: 1 p.m. ET

Bears vs. Dolphins TV channel: CBS

Bears vs. Dolphins streaming: Paramount+ (try free for 7 days)

Week 9 NFL picks for Dolphins vs. Bears

Before tuning into Sunday's Bears vs. Dolphins game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Dolphins vs. Bears, the model is picking Miami to cover the spread. It's been a tumultuous season for Tua Tagovailoa after the injuries suffered against Buffalo and Cincinnati, but when he's been in the lineup, he's looked like arguably the most improved quarterback in the NFL.

Tagovailoa is averaging a league-leading 9.0 yards per pass attempt while also leading the league in QB rating (112.7) and QBR (78.7). The Dolphins are a perfect 5-0 in games he's started and finished and he's coming off a monster performance against the Lions in which he completed 80.6% of his passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

Now, Tagovailoa takes on a Chicago defense that just traded away its best defensive player. Even with limited time to prepare, Chubb could be a game-changer off the edge against a Chicago defense that has allowed 31 sacks this year. The model says Tagovailoa throws for nearly 300 yards and that Fields is sacked three times on average to help Miami cover well over 50% of the time. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. You can try out Paramount+ for free for seven days. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.