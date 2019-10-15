Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick reportedly expected to miss a month with knee injury
More bad news for Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Bengals are in a world of hurt at 0-6 and the bottom of the AFC North, and now they're likely to be without one of their starting defensive players for the next month.
As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is expected to be sidelined until mid-November after hyperextending his knee in Week 6.
The eighth-year veteran was carted off the field during Sunday's game and later seen in a knee brace. According to Rapoport, Kirkpatrick is scheduled to see a doctor regarding his knee on Tuesday, but it's apparently already been determined he won't suit up in the coming weeks. His absence marks yet another blow to a Bengals team that's endured hiccup after hiccup during Year One of the Zac Taylor regime, stripping Cincy's defense -- ranked 15th in the NFL in pass coverage -- of one of its most accomplished starters.
Beyond the impact that Kirkpatrick's injury will have on the Bengals secondary, which has also been missing another former first-round draft pick in Darqueze Dennard, it's also likely to wipe out any value the 29-year-old corner had on the trade market. With Cincinnati bound for a top draft choice in 2020 and Taylor potentially looking to recoup salary cap space or additional draft capital, Kirkpatrick may have been a viable target for contenders in need of secondary help.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Newton's foot injury has healed well
The Panthers are 4-0 since Newton was relieved in favor of backup Kyle Allen
-
Bowles: Allen harder to play than Newton
Allen has yet to lose a start as Carolina's quarterback in relief of the injured Newton
-
Eagles release Zach Brown; landing spots
Philly released the linebacker after his controversial comments about Kirk Cousins and a poor...
-
Stephon Tuitt's season reportedly over
Tuitt suffered a torn pec muscle during Pittsburgh's Week 6 victory
-
Packers vs Lions odds, sims, bets,spicks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Lions vs. Packers game 10,000 times.
-
Aqib Talib headed to injured reserve
The Rams continue to face struggles on and off the field
-
Packers vs. Lions live updates for MNF
Check out the live scores, highlights and updates from the Packers vs. Lions football game
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help