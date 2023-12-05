Sometimes players get caught up in the moment and end up doing something a little overdramatic or rude towards the other team, all based on their adrenaline at the time. This was not the case with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who went into Monday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a goal -- to disrespect his opponent.

Chase carried out the plan by starting his touchdown celebration before he even crossed the goal line. During the 76-yard catch, he turned around to look at the defenders who were trying to catch up to him, but couldn't

Here is a look at the play:

After the Bengals 34-31 overtime victory over the Jaguars, quarterback Jake Browning said Chase informed him of his intentions with the celebration.

"I saw him turning around near the goal line, and I was thinking, 'Why is he turning around?' He said it was because he was being disrespectful," Browning said (via NBC Sports).

Chase confirmed the story, telling reporters, "I said I was gonna do some asshole shit, excuse my profanity. I was going to be a jerk today. … I just felt like being an evil person today."

When asked if he would feel like a villain when he walked out of the locker room, Chase said, "I feel like one right now."

The 23-year-old's response got laughs from the room, but he seemed pretty serious about his new persona.

The wide receiver alluded to the Jaguars covering him man-to-man with a cornerback, which he viewed as disrespectful, feeling they should have known it would not work out well for the defense.

"Straight man. No help," Chase said regarding the coverage, adding that it is his favorite thing to see on the other side of the field.

Chase finished the game with 11 receptions on 12 targets, for a team-leading 149 yards and the touchdown.

The win was their first without quarterback Joe Burrow, who is out for the season. Browning stepped up, going 32-for-37 with 354 yards and one touchdown.

"We still can play Cincinnati football. We showed that today," Chase said.

The Bengals are 6-6 and will host the Indianapolis Colts next.