After starting 0-2, the Cincinnati Bengals have won four of five games and will try to continue their winning ways when they take on the Cleveland Browns in a key AFC North showdown on Monday Night Football. The Bengals (4-3), AFC champions last season, lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Cincinnati is coming off a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. The Browns (2-5), who are looking to return to the playoffs after missing them last season, have dropped four in a row, including a 23-20 decision at Baltimore in Week 8.

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a 3-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Browns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.

Bengals vs. Browns spread: Cincinnati -3

Bengals vs. Browns over-under: 45 points

Bengals vs. Browns money line: Bengals -165, Browns +140

CIN: Bengals are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games against AFC foes

CLE: Over is 4-0 in the Browns' last four home games

Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati's offense is powered by quarterback Joe Burrow. The third-year veteran has completed 186 of 270 passes (68.98 percent) for 2,097 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has been picked off five times and has a rating of 102.7. He was unstoppable a week ago against the Falcons, completing 34 of 42 passes (81 percent) for 481 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 20 yards and a score.

Running back Joe Mixon is one of the Bengals' top offensive threats as well. In seven games, Mixon has 121 carries for 405 yards (3.3 average) and two touchdowns, with one explosive play of 31 yards. He has also converted 22 first downs on the ground. He is just as effective in the passing game with 27 receptions for 182 yards (6.7 average) and one touchdown. He also has an explosive play of 22 yards and converted six first downs through the air. See which team to pick here.

Why the Browns can cover

Despite that, the Bengals are not a lock to cover the Bengals vs. Browns spread. That's because Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett has played well of late. Last week, he completed 22 of 27 passes (81.5 percent) for 258 yards with a 106.5 rating. Brissett passed for 233 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in his only career start versus Cincinnati as a member of the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 29, 2017. He has two touchdowns with zero interceptions with a 99.6 rating in his past four starts against AFC North opponents.

Also leading the Browns is running back Nick Chubb. He had 107 yards from scrimmage, including 91 rushing, and a rushing touchdown last week and has 100-plus yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD in five of his past six games. He has 130 or more scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns in two of his past three games versus Cincinnati. Chubb will be looking for his third game in a row against a division foe with 100 or more scrimmage yards and a rushing score. Chubb has 430 yards from scrimmage (107.5 per game) and six rushing touchdowns in four home games this season. See which team to pick here.

