The Cincinnati Bengals will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a key AFC matchup on Monday Night Football. The Bengals (5-6), who entered the weekend with the 11th-best record in the AFC, are trying to earn their third consecutive playoff berth. The Jaguars (8-3), who have won two in a row and seven of eight, are looking to win back-to-back division championships for the first time since 1998 and 1999. This will be the first meeting between the teams since September 2021.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are 10-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Jaguars odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 40. Before making any Jaguars vs. Bengals picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bengals vs. Jaguars. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Bengals vs. Jaguars:

Bengals vs. Jaguars spread: Jaguars -10

Bengals vs. Jaguars over-under: 40 points

Bengals vs. Jaguars money line: Cincinnati +365, Jacksonville -485

CIN: Bengals have hit the game total under in six of their last 11 road games (+0.50 units)

JAC: Jaguars have hit the moneyline in 17 of their last 22 games (+12.35 units)

Why the Jaguars can cover

Third-year veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence has completed 249 of 370 passes (67.3%) for 2,746 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has been picked off seven times, but has a rating of 92.0. Lawrence is also the Jaguars' second-leading rusher, carrying 51 times for 240 yards (4.7 average) and three scores. He is coming off a solid performance in a 24-21 win over the Houston Texans last Sunday. In that game, he completed 23 of 38 passes (60.5%) for 364 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Also helping power the offense is running back Travis Etienne Jr. The third-year veteran has carried 194 times for 726 yards (3.7 average) and seven touchdowns. He has had five explosive plays of 20 yards or more and converted 38 first downs. He is also a threat out of the backfield with 36 receptions for 312 yards (8.7 average) and one score. He has had two receiving plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 56.

Why the Bengals can cover

With Joe Burrow out for the year due to injury, Jake Browning has taken over the quarterback reins. In parts of three games, including one start, he has completed 27 of 41 passes (65.9%) for 295 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for a 93.0 rating. Browning has also converted two first downs with his legs and has rushed eight times for 48 yards. In last Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, he completed 19 of 26 passes (73.1%) for 227 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Seventh-year veteran running back Joe Mixon leads Cincinnati's ground attack. In 11 games, he has carried 161 times for 621 yards (3.9 average) and four touchdowns. He has had two explosive plays of over 20 yards and converted 38 first downs. Mixon also has 33 receptions for 232 yards (7.0 average) and one touchdown.

