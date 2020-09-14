Hello, and welcome to the PM Edition of the CBS Sports HQ Newsletter. My name is Tom Fornelli, but you can call me A Better Darts Player Than Pete Blackburn. We know how much you love reading Pete's newsletter every morning, and we want to make sure you're just as prepared for the rest of your day.

🏆 The Hot Ticket

🏈 Giants vs. Steelers, 7:10 p.m. | TV: ESPN

The Pick: Giants +6 (-110): I couldn't help but notice a trend on Sunday. Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers all looked to be somewhere between Ordinary and Washed. That gives me some fears about Ben Roethlisberger, 38, making his first start in a year on Monday night. He's 6-10 ATS and 4-7 as a favorite on MNF. So you can take the Steelers to cover this spread if you'd like, but I'll be over here on the Giants. That was a sentence I can't believe I typed, either, but seriously: I'm betting on the New York Giants. Wow, 2020 just never stops, does it?

💰The Picks

🏈 NFL

Broncos vs. Titans, 10:20 p.m | TV: ESPN

The Pick: Under 41 (-110) -- What? You thought you were getting a good night's sleep tonight? Think again! It's a Monday Night Football doubleheader! If Courtland Sutton isn't playing for the Broncos, that makes me less likely to take Denver. That said, Tennessee over-performed last season and regression is expected. But Mike Vrabel was wearing a mask on Sunday that said give the ball to Derrick Henry. And Denver did bring in Melvin Gordon this offseason. I think we've got two defensive-minded head coaches looking to establish the run here, and when that's the case, we're going under.

Twins at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Under 9 (+100) -- As a White Sox fan, believe me when I tell you that I did not expect them to have the best record in the AL this late in the season. Tonight they begin a huge series with the Twins, as the two are separated by a game in the AL Central. An average of 11.8 runs were scored in the first six meetings between these teams, but tonight's weather conditions tend to depress scoring at Guaranteed Rate. Plus, this series is going to be treated like a playoff series by both managers. Those games tend to feature fewer runs.

Padres at Dodgers, 8:10 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Dodgers (-130) -- The Padres are the hottest team in baseball, having won seven straight. All good things must come to an end. It will tonight. Clayton Kershaw is starting for the Dodgers, and while righties dominate the Padres offense, they've been worse against lefties. Their power numbers are down, and they strike out more often. Meanwhile, Padres starter Dinelson Lamet walks too many guys, and the little contact he allows does tend to be hard.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Must-play

Derrick Henry, RB (FD $8.4K/DK $7.5K) -- The Broncos defense lost Von Miller, and we know that the Titans want to feed Henry the ball. There's nobody for him to share the carries with in this offense.

Value

Diontae Johnson, WR (FD $5.9K/DK $4.4K) -- James Washington might be the big-play threat, but Johnson is the No. 2 WR in Pittsburgh's offense, and that's been a valuable spot for fantasy players in most seasons. Johnson is very likely to meet the price your paying, and near as likely to exceed it.

Full lineup advice

⚾ Stack Attack

Every day during the MLB season we're going to pick a pitcher to attack by taking home run props on several different players from the same team. Tonight we are attacking Baltimore Orioles starter, Jorge Lopez.

