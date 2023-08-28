The start of the 2023 NFL schedule means everyone is still alive in their survivor pools. That won't be the case come Week 2, but Week 1 NFL knockout picks are all about safe selections. You want to see how strong teams are before making any bold moves, so elite teams should be on your radar for Week 1 NFL survivor pool picks. Baltimore (-10) is the biggest favorite per the NFL odds as Lamar Jackson and company welcome the Texans, while every other game has a spread within a touchdown. On first glance, this appears to be the game to target, but which others should you consider for Week 1 NFL knockout pool picks? Before finalizing any Week 1 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

For Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the San Francisco 49ers, even though they're coming off a 13-4 season and are favored over a Steelers team that went 9-8 and missed the playoffs. While the 49ers are projected to win in 60% of simulations, the model is saving San Francisco for another week. Those who backed the Niners in NFL survivor pools in Week 1 of last season remember the team laying an egg versus a Bears team that finished with the league's worst record. This is a tricky opener for the 49ers, and the cross-country flight doesn't help since the team has lost its last two games played in the Eastern Time Zone.

Pittsburgh is 12-5 over its last 17 games with 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, while reigning DPOY Nick Bosa (holdout) is uncertain for Week 1. He is arguably San Francisco's best player and the team has a .333 winning percentage when he doesn't play, compared to a .725 winning percentage when he does. Additionally, the Steelers have won three straight Week 1 games and have just one Week 1 loss since 2016, which is why the model is steering clear of San Francisco for the opening week. See which team to pick here.

