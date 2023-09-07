The new NFL season is officially here and your Week 1 NFL survivor picks should be as close to a guarantee as possible. Then, you can take chances with your NFL survivor pool picks later in the season when the options dwindle. Which season-opening game presents the lowest risk for your Week 1 NFL knockout pool picks? The Ravens are the biggest favorite of the week, laying 10 points against the Texans in the NFL odds. Should you jump on a Super Bowl contender like the Ravens now with your NFL eliminator pool picks, or is there another team just as convincing to back? Before finalizing any Week 1 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 1 NFL odds and locked in its Week 1 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the San Francisco 49ers, even though they're coming off a 13-4 season and are favored over a Steelers team that went 9-8 and missed the playoffs. You only have to go back one year to see why the model is avoiding the 49ers after they were in a similar position in Week 1 of the 2022 season. San Francisco began last year with a road game in Chicago. The 49ers were favorites over the team that would eventually have the league's worst record, but the Niners came out flat and lost by multiple scores.

The Steelers are 5-1-1 over their last seven Week 1 games, even though they were all on the road. The Steelers also finished last year on a 6-1 run and they haven't lost at home to the 49ers in 27 years. You want to avoid risky plays with Week 1 survivor picks, so you should avoid taking the Niners against the Steelers. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 1 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a team that closed out last season with back-to-back wins and has had plenty of success against its Week 1 opponent. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 1 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 1, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL, and find out.