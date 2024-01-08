Bill Belichick said he wants to remain with the Patriots, putting the ball in owner Robert Kraft's court regarding an uncertain future in New England. Meanwhile, the Panthers have already made "informal inquiries" regarding Belichick's availability for their own head coaching vacancy, according to CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Carolina's interest comes from "a high level," Anderson said Monday, though Belichick remains under contract with the Patriots, who are maintaining the "status quo" immediately following the 2023 season. Belichick told NFL Media earlier Monday that he's willing to do "whatever collectively we decide is the best thing to help this football team," such as welcoming a new decision-maker for player personnel, giving no indication that he prefers to leave the Patriots after 23 seasons as the head coach.

Kraft, however, may have determined earlier this season -- Belichick's worst as an NFL head coach -- that a split was inevitable, if previous reports are to be believed. The five-time Super Bowl champion has gone just 29-38 since Tom Brady's headlining exit ahead of the 2020 season, failing to secure a playoff victory since New England went the distance in 2018.

Besides the Panthers, the Falcons are also considering a potential pursuit of Belichick, per Anderson, while the Commanders have also been linked to the longtime Patriots coach in the wake of Ron Rivera's dismissal. Belichick was notably raised in Annapolis, Maryland, close to Washington, D.C., and the Commanders are positioned to reset at other key spots, like quarterback, in 2024.

If Belichick is not outright dismissed, interested teams could also attempt to trade for the coach.