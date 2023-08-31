Following a whirlwind year, Damar Hamlin is getting an opportunity to give back to his family. The Buffalo Bills safety gets the opportunity to return to his hometown of Pittsburgh on Friday's episode of CBS' "Secret Celebrity Renovation," a series in which celebrities get to gift their family members a home makeover.

Hamlin is assisting a major home renovation for his grandmother, Portia. The 25-year-old will get the opportunity to work alongside former "Survivor" contestant turned contractor Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and interior designer Sabrina Soto in the episode.

This marks the third time that Mariano and his crew have come to the Pittsburgh area for "Secret Celebrity Renovation." Previously, Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald and comedian Billy Gardell were featured on a pair of episodes.

In the episode, Hamlin and host Nischelle Turner take a trip to Sto-Rox Junior/Senior High School, which is where Hamlin got his start playing football before attending Central Catholic High School. Hamlin also starred at the University of Pittsburgh before being selecting in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bills.

Hamlin has made a spectacular return to the field since he suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2 last season. He has seen time as a backup safety and special teams player during the 2023 preseason and was named to Buffalo's 53-man active roster following final cuts earlier this week.

Hamlin's episode of "Secret Celebrity Renovation" will air Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch the episode live on the streaming service, and those subscribed to Paramount+ Essential can watch it on demand the following day.