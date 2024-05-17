Tom Brady was the target of a flurry of jokes during his recent Netflix roast, and the joke gene still seems to be in the future Hall of Fame quarterback. During a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Brady spoke about the difficulties of winning in the NFL and, in the process, took a side shot at the Jacksonville Jaguars with former running back Fred Taylor also in on the conversation.

"It's very challenging to go beat the Steelers, to beat the Dolphins. ... Not Jacksonville," Brady said while gesturing at Taylor. "I'm just kidding. Freddy, you know I love you."

The Jaguars social media team seemed to catch wind of Brady's jab and responded to the ricochet shot in surprise.

Brady went 5-1 against the Jaguars in his career and completed 70.9% of his passes in those games while throwing for 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. Those totals do back up that he didn't have the most difficult time against Jacksonville. Brady also was able to beat them in the 2017 AFC Championship.

That game also got mentioned during the podcast with Brady acknowledging that the Patriots did receive a major break from the officials that helped them secure the win to advance to the Super Bowl. After stripping the ball away from running back Dion Lewis, Jags linebacker Myles Jack initially ran back for a touchdown, but the referees called the play dead saying that Jack was down after scooping up the football. That decision was stirred in controversy and Brady admitted that he believes Jack was not down.