Days after losing Gabe Davis in 2024 NFL free agency, the Buffalo Bills have found a new wide receiver for Josh Allen, on Thursday signing former Washington Commanders starter Curtis Samuel to a three-year deal.

Samuel's deal, confirmed by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, is worth 24 million, including $15 million guaranteed, but the wideout can earn up to $30 million total due to incentives. The $8 million average annual payout means he'll come significantly cheaper than Davis, who landed a three-year, $39 million deal from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Samuel reunites with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who served the same role with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. He's set to compete with returning veteran Khalil Shakir for the No. 2 receiving role opposite Stefon Diggs.

The former Ohio State receiver topped 60 catches and 600 yards in each of his last two seasons for the Commanders. He also gained nearly 200 yards as a runner in 2022, one year after a groin injury limited him to just five games in his Washington debut. Samuel spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in Carolina, where his production steadily rose as a multipurpose weapon alongside Christian McCaffrey. He had a career-high 77 catches for 851 yards in 2020.