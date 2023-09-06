The Buffalo Bills are now dealing with a notable injury situation heading into Monday night's season opener against the New York Jets. Former Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde is dealing with a back injury that recently flared up. Hyde, who was able to practice on Wednesday, is currently considered day-to-day, according to Bills coach Sean McDermott.

"We're taking it one day at a time," McDermott said about Hyde's injury, via The Athletic.

Hyde has not played in a regular-season game since he suffered a neck injury in Week 2 of the 2022 season. While the injury was supposed to sideline him for the remainder of the season, the Bills designated Hyde to return from injured reserve prior to the start of the postseason. Hyde ended up not playing in the playoffs after Buffalo was dispatched by Cincinnati in the divisional round.

A 2013 fifth-round pick, Hyde spent his first four seasons with the Packers before joining the Bills in 2017. He was a Pro Bowler during his first season in Buffalo while helping the Bills snap their 18-year playoff drought. In 2021, Hyde matched his career high of five interceptions (that included his first career pick-six) to go with 74 tackles, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a sack.

Damar Hamlin and Cam Lewis are currently behind Hyde on the Bills' depth chart. Hamlin has completed an inspiring comeback after suffering a cardiac arrest late in the 2022 season. Hamlin cracked the Bills' 53-man roster this summer a year after recording 91 tackles in 15 games last season. Lewis has made four starts for Buffalo after joining the team as an undrafted rookie back in 2020.

Buffalo's defense will have its hands full on Monday night. The Jets' revamped their offense this season and will feature four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers, reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook. The Bills are currently a 2.5-point favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook.