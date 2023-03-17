On Friday, the Buffalo Bills confirmed they released wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, saving over $2 million against this year's salary cap. The release comes ahead of the $250,000 roster bonus was due later in the day.

McKenzie responded to the release by showing gratitude to the team.

"I could write a book about how much i love this place, but I'll just say THANK YOU," he tweeted.

Last season, McKenzie had a career-high 42 catches for 423 yards and four receiving touchdowns in 15 games, eight of which he started. He also had nine carries for 55 yards and one rushing touchdown.

The Bills have signed one wide receiver so far during free agency, adding Deonte Harty to their offense on a two-year deal worth a maximum of $13.5 million.

One day before the team released McKenzie, Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke to the media regarding the wideout.

"Love Isaiah, he's been great for us," Beane said (via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN). "Yeah, we're talking internally about making sure we don't have too much duplicate. But I think we'll know here in the next couple of days."

McKenzie was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Denver Broncos. In 2018 he joined the Bills. The 27-year-old has 1,345 yards on 141 receptions with 11 touchdowns and 10 fumbles in his career.