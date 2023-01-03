Bills safety Damar Hamlin is hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old, whose heartbeat was restored before an ambulance transported him off the field, is currently sedated. Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, meanwhile, fought to visit with Hamlin at the hospital late Monday, according to ESPN, after staying in Cincinnati while other Bills players and staff flew back to Buffalo.

With Monday's game suspended and then indefinitely postponed, the Bills' team plane returned to Buffalo as Hamlin received care at the hospital. Diggs remained in the area along with several teammates, NFL executive Troy Vincent confirmed later, and was seen walking toward the University of Cincinnati Medical Center entrance. A police officer initially stopped Diggs from entering to visit Hamlin, per ESPN's Cole Harvey, but eventually relented after Harvey vouched for Diggs' identity.

"This is my teammate," Diggs told the officer, per Harvey. "I have to be here for my teammate."

Bengals coach Zac Taylor was also seen visiting the hospital, which is located roughly two miles from the team's stadium. Both Bills and Bengals fans, meanwhile, have gathered outside the facility with signs supporting Hamlin. Some also formed prayer circles late Monday night, holding hands and candles in a show of support for the Bills safety.

Diggs and Hamlin have been teammates for two seasons, with the latter arriving as a sixth-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh in 2021.