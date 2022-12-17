Who's Playing
Miami @ Buffalo
Current Records: Miami 8-5; Buffalo 10-3
What to Know
The Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins are set to square off in an AFC East matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills have a defense that allows only 17 points per game, so Miami's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Buffalo was able to grind out a solid win over the New York Jets this past Sunday, winning 20-12. Buffalo's QB Josh Allen did his thing and passed for one TD and 147 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 47 yards. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 117.20.
Buffalo's defense was a presence as well, as it got past New York's offensive line to sack the QB four times for a total loss of 36 yards. Leading the way was DE Gregory Rousseau and his two sacks. Rousseau now has seven sacks this season.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Sunday as they fell 23-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but QB Tua Tagovailoa led the way with one touchdown. One of the most thrilling moments was Hill's 60-yard TD reception down the right side of the field in the third quarter.
The Bills are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Jets Nov. 6 easily too and instead slipped up with a 20-17. In other words, don't count Miami out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bills are a solid 7-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Buffalo have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Miami.
- Sep 25, 2022 - Miami 21 vs. Buffalo 19
- Oct 31, 2021 - Buffalo 26 vs. Miami 11
- Sep 19, 2021 - Buffalo 35 vs. Miami 0
- Jan 03, 2021 - Buffalo 56 vs. Miami 26
- Sep 20, 2020 - Buffalo 31 vs. Miami 28
- Nov 17, 2019 - Buffalo 37 vs. Miami 20
- Oct 20, 2019 - Buffalo 31 vs. Miami 21
- Dec 30, 2018 - Buffalo 42 vs. Miami 17
- Dec 02, 2018 - Miami 21 vs. Buffalo 17
- Dec 31, 2017 - Buffalo 22 vs. Miami 16
- Dec 17, 2017 - Buffalo 24 vs. Miami 16
- Dec 24, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. Buffalo 31
- Oct 23, 2016 - Miami 28 vs. Buffalo 25
- Nov 08, 2015 - Buffalo 33 vs. Miami 17
- Sep 27, 2015 - Buffalo 41 vs. Miami 14