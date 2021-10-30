Who's Playing

Miami @ Buffalo

Current Records: Miami 1-6; Buffalo 4-2

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins haven't won a matchup against the Buffalo Bills since Dec. 2 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought next Sunday. Miami and Buffalo will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for the Dolphins as they fell 30-28 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Miami's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Tua Tagovailoa, who passed for four TDs and 291 yards on 40 attempts. Tagovailoa ended up with a passer rating of 164.10.

Speaking of close games: Buffalo was close but no cigar last Monday as they fell 34-31 to the Tennessee Titans. Despite the loss, Buffalo got a solid performance out of QB Josh Allen, who passed for three TDs and 353 yards on 47 attempts. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 154.40.

Special teams collected 11 points for Buffalo. K Tyler Bass delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The losses put the Dolphins at 1-6 and the Bills at 4-2. Miami is 0-5 after losses this year, Buffalo 1-0.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Buffalo have won ten out of their last 13 games against Miami.