Who's Playing
Miami @ Buffalo
Current Records: Miami 1-6; Buffalo 4-2
What to Know
The Miami Dolphins haven't won a matchup against the Buffalo Bills since Dec. 2 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought next Sunday. Miami and Buffalo will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
It was close but no cigar for the Dolphins as they fell 30-28 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Miami's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Tua Tagovailoa, who passed for four TDs and 291 yards on 40 attempts. Tagovailoa ended up with a passer rating of 164.10.
Speaking of close games: Buffalo was close but no cigar last Monday as they fell 34-31 to the Tennessee Titans. Despite the loss, Buffalo got a solid performance out of QB Josh Allen, who passed for three TDs and 353 yards on 47 attempts. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 154.40.
Special teams collected 11 points for Buffalo. K Tyler Bass delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
The losses put the Dolphins at 1-6 and the Bills at 4-2. Miami is 0-5 after losses this year, Buffalo 1-0.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Buffalo have won ten out of their last 13 games against Miami.
- Sep 19, 2021 - Buffalo 35 vs. Miami 0
- Jan 03, 2021 - Buffalo 56 vs. Miami 26
- Sep 20, 2020 - Buffalo 31 vs. Miami 28
- Nov 17, 2019 - Buffalo 37 vs. Miami 20
- Oct 20, 2019 - Buffalo 31 vs. Miami 21
- Dec 30, 2018 - Buffalo 42 vs. Miami 17
- Dec 02, 2018 - Miami 21 vs. Buffalo 17
- Dec 31, 2017 - Buffalo 22 vs. Miami 16
- Dec 17, 2017 - Buffalo 24 vs. Miami 16
- Dec 24, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. Buffalo 31
- Oct 23, 2016 - Miami 28 vs. Buffalo 25
- Nov 08, 2015 - Buffalo 33 vs. Miami 17
- Sep 27, 2015 - Buffalo 41 vs. Miami 14