The Jacksonville Jaguars will aim for their second straight victory abroad when they take on the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. After losing back-to-back home contests, Jacksonville (2-2) posted a 23-7 triumph over Atlanta at London's Wembley Stadium last weekend. The Bills (3-1), who could have edge rusher Von Miller (knee) on the field for the first time this season, rolled past Miami 48-20 at home in Week 4 to extend their winning streak to three games.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET. Buffalo is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Jaguars odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before making any Jaguars vs. Bills picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 168-118 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 22-10 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bills vs. Jaguars and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jaguars vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Jaguars spread: Buffalo -5.5

Bills vs. Jaguars over/under: 48.5 points

Bills vs. Jaguars money line: Buffalo -247, Jacksonville +201

BUF: Bills are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games

JAX: Jaguars are 5-0 ATS in their last five contests away from Jacksonville

Bills vs. Jaguars picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bills can cover

The Bills have responded to their season-opening overtime loss to the New York Jets with a vengeance, outscoring their opponents 123-33 during their winning streak. Buffalo is looking to join the 1942 Chicago Bears as the only teams in NFL history to win four consecutive games by at least 28 points. The Bills have averaged 41 points and allowed 11 per contest during their current run.

Josh Allen leads the league with a 74.8 completion percentage after going 21-of-25 for 320 yards and four touchdowns against the Dolphins last week. The 27-year-old quarterback also ran for a score in the win, becoming the second player in NFL history (Aaron Rodgers in 2019) with a perfect passer rating (158.3), 300 passing yards, four TD tosses and a rushing touchdown in a game. Allen has thrown eight scoring passes and just one interception during Buffalo's winning streak after having one and three, respectively, in the season-opener. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

The Jaguars split their previous 10 games in London, one of the wins being a 34-31 triumph over Buffalo at Wembley Stadium in 2015. Including the playoffs, Jacksonville has won three of its last five meetings with the Bills, most recently registering a 9-6 victory in 2021 as a 15.5-point underdog. The Jaguars had the superior Josh Allen in that matchup, as their 26-year-old linebacker recorded eight tackles, one sack and one interception while also recovering a fumble.

Jacksonville's Josh Allen has gotten off to a strong start this season and shares the NFL lead with six sacks. He is the first player in franchise history to have three or more sacks multiple times in a season and eighth in the NFL since 1982 to do so over his team's first four games of a campaign. The University of Kentucky product is one sack away from matching his total over 17 contests last year and 4.5 shy of the career high he set as a rookie in 2019. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bills vs. Jaguars picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, calling for 48 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bills vs. Jaguars in London, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jaguars vs. Bills spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model on a 168-118 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.