It was reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Rams were expected to release wide receiver Ben Skowronek, but before L.A. could cut him loose, another team came to his rescue. Per NFL Media, the Rams are trading Skowronek to the Houston Texans. As for compensation, the Texans and Rams will reportedly swap sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2026.

The 26-year-old has only played for the Rams, having been selected by L.A. in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. Skowronek caught just eight passes for 66 yards and his first career touchdown in 2023, but did put together a career campaign in 2022 with 376 receiving yards on 39 receptions. In all, Skowronek has caught 58 passes for 575 yards and a touchdown in 45 career games played.

While Skowronek hasn't been the most prolific pass-catcher, he was the Rams' special teams captain. Over three NFL seasons, Skowronek has also recorded 22 combined tackles.

In Houston, Skowronek will compete with a loaded room that includes Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Noah Brown, Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Johnny Johnson III, John Metchie III, Steven Sims, Jared Wayne and the veteran Robert Woods. His special teams ability could potentially give Skowronek an edge in what will surely be a fierce competition, but the Texans have several talented receivers it may be hard to kick out of rotation.