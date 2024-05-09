2024 NFL Draft - Round 1
Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. Now comes the fun part: seeing the next generation of talent in action. How, exactly, can you identify some of the NFL's biggest new names? It helps to know their jersey numbers.

Here, we're tracking official announcements of jersey numbers for every first-round pick of the 2024 class, including the historic six-man crop of quarterbacks, a few of which got their rookie-year digits immediately upon arrival:

PlayerOverall PickTeamJersey Number

QB Caleb Williams

1Bears

18

QB Drake Maye3Patriots10
WR Marvin Harrison Jr.4Cardinals18
OT Joe Alt5Chargers76
WR Malik Nabers6Giants9
OT JC Latham7Titans55
QB Michael Penix Jr.8Falcons9

WR Rome Odunze

9Bears

15

QB J.J. McCarthy10Vikings9
OT Olu Fashanu11Jets74
QB Bo Nix12Broncos10
TE Brock Bowers13Raiders89
OT Taliese Fuaga14Saints75
DE Laiatu Latu15Colts97
DT Byron Murphy II16Seahawks91
LB Dallas Turner17Vikings15
OT Amarius Mims18Bengals71
OLB Jared Verse19Rams8
OT Troy Fautanu20Steelers
76
OLB Chop Robinson21Dolphins44
CB Quinyon Mitchell22Eagles30
WR Brian Thomas Jr.23Jaguars7
OT Jordan Morgan25Packers77
C Graham Barton26Buccaneers62
DE Darius Robinson27Cardinals56
WR Xavier Worthy28Chiefs1
OT Tyler Guyton29Cowboys60
CB Nate Wiggins30Ravens2
WR Ricky Pearsall3149ers14

WR Xavier Legette

32Panthers

17